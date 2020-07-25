China May Be Building Completely New Kind of Aircraft Carrier, Reports Suggest
Rumors are swirling that the Chinese navy is looking to build a new type of warship. A recently leaked request for proposals (RFP) points to an amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic aircraft catapult and arresting gear. In a request for proposals posted on July 19 and subsequently leaked on social media, the project is referred to only as “Project XX6,” but observers have been calling the ship the “Type 076.”
Judging from some of the details included in the RFP, the Type 076 will be much like the Type 075 landing helicopter dock (LHD), of which China has already built two. The Type 075 is a kind of amphibious assault ship, which combines a flight deck for helicopters and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with docking bays for amphibious landing craft to carry marines ashore.
Read More: Israeli Helicopters Attack Targets in Southern Syria, IDF Says
China's J-20 Stealth Fighter: New Pictures Just Dropped
China's J-20 Stealth Fighter: New Pictures Just Dropped #China #J20 #StealthFighter #FighterJets #AirForce #ChineseAirForce
Posted by World of weapon on Friday, 24 July 2020
One person even made a potential graphic model of the Type 076, althou
Rumors of such a warship design began swirling in online military circles earlier this week. The general consensus seems to be that the Type 076 will likely not be much larger than the Type 075, will use its catapult system to launch combat drones instead of manned jets and is in general an adaptation for the fact that the People’s Liberation Army has no equivalent to the F-35B. The US Navy and the navies of several US allies make use of the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities of the F-35B, allowing the stealth jet to fly from helicopter carriers.
Read More: Russia to install missile attack warning system for Kazakhstan in 2020
China’s Naval Drone Choices
As far as drones, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has several to choose from, including the Gongji-11 (GJ-11) “Sharp Sword” stealth unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) that entered service late last year and several new kinds of helicopter drones.
Tyler Rogoway, editor of The Drive’s War Zone section, mused last year that China using carrier-based, stealthy intelligence drones to dramatically expand the effectiveness of its long-range missile arsenal “makes complete sense.”
Read More: Indian Government Justifies Higher Cost of Locally-Developed Su-30s
While the Sharp Sword could still be used by the Type 076 in that capacity, the warship’s EMALS catapult brings the question of an armed GJ-11 back into the picture. The GJ-11 is widely believed to have two weapons bays capable of carrying a total of 4,400 pounds of bombs or missiles. Its range is estimated at 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles).
More recently, what is believed to be a small helicopter drone was spotted on the flight deck of the first Type 075 LHD, which has remained dockside at Shanghai’s Hudong Zhonghua shipyard since it was launched in September 2019.
Read More: Iran Has Started Development of Heavy Fighter Jet, Senior Commander Says
Either way, the drone is about half the size of the Z-8 transport helicopter sitting next to it, or just a little smaller than the Z-9, a French Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin built in China under license.
(Source: sputniknews.com)
Labels Aircraft Carrier, Asia, BreakingNews, China, PLA Navy
Post A Comment
No comments :