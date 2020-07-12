Russian Su-35S, MiG-31BM scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Sea of Japan
MOSCOW : Russian fighter jets of the Eastern Military District were scrambled to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.
Russian radars detected the target in international airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The aircraft was heading towards the Russian sovereign airspace.
The Defense Ministry pointed out that after the US Air Force’s strategic reconnaissance aircraft made a U-turn and flew away from the Russian sovereign airspace, the Russian fighter jets returned to their home airbase.
(Source: tass.com)
Labels Air Force, BreakingNews, Japan, Russia, Su-35 Flankers, USA, World
Post A Comment
No comments :