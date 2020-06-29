Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea
MOSCOW : A Russian fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval air force was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On June 26, the units on duty of the Southern Military District’s air defense timely detected the actions of US Air Force’s reconnaissance aircraft over neutral waters of the Black Sea and a Russian fighter jet escorted them. A Su-30 fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet’s maritime air group from the Southern Military District’s units on duty was scrambled to intercept the targets in midair," the defense ministry said.
"The Russian combat aircraft performed the sortie in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Defense Ministry stressed.
The ministry added that having accomplished the mission, the Russian jet returned to its home air base.
(Source : tass.com)
Labels Asia, BreakingNews, Russia, Su-30MKI, USA
