Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea









MOSCOW : A Russian fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval air force was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday."On June 26, the units on duty of the Southern Military District’s air defense timely detected the actions of US Air Force’s reconnaissance aircraft over neutral waters of the Black Sea and a Russian fighter jet escorted them. A Su-30 fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet’s maritime air group from the Southern Military District’s units on duty was scrambled to intercept the targets in midair," the defense ministry said.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Su-30 crew identified the spy planes as the R-8A Poseidon, the US Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft, the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and KC-135, the US Air Force’s aerial refueling aircraft, which immediately diverted their flight away from the Russian border."The Russian combat aircraft performed the sortie in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Defense Ministry stressed.The ministry added that having accomplished the mission, the Russian jet returned to its home air base.Apart from that, the Defense Ministry added, Russian radars were continuously tracking the flight route of the US spy planes at a considerable distance from the Russian borders.(Source : tass.com)