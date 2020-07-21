21 injured as massive blaze & EXPLOSION cripple US military ship in San Diego
USS Bonhomme Richard belongs to the Essex-class aircraft carriers and earned one battle star during the Second World War. According to Krishna Jackson of Naval Base San Diego, prior the incident, the USS Bonhomme Richard underwent a regular maintenance cycle.
Firefighters battled a blaze on board the USS Bonhomme Richard at a naval base in San Diego on Sunday, local media reported. The ship caught fire early on Sunday and an explosion occurred on board.
According to images circulating online, several fireboats were deployed to extinguish the flames, which was concentrated in the centre portion of the vessel. An explosion was also heard on board the ship prior to the blaze, according to domestic media reports.At approximately 1:00 p.m., USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) shifted berths to a pier further away from the fire. USS Russell (DDG 59) moved approximately 30 minutes later.— Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020
The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, while the San Diego Police Department has not responded for a comment.Federal Fire San Diego is the on-scene lead for firefighting efforts on @NavBaseSD combatting the fire on @LHD6BHR.— Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020
“Currently there are two firefighting teams fighting the fire aboard the ship,” said Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant.
SDFD & Federal Fire have unified command for what sounds like a below deck fire, possibly in a hanger bay
Initial reports of an explosion & injuries.
All crew members have safely evacuated the vessel and all are accounted for, the naval fleet said in an earlier Tweet.San Diego Fire-Rescue (#SDFD) is assisting on A fire on board the #USS Bonhomme Richard.— AMEEN 🇱🇧 🇺🇸 #جيشي_لبناني (@Ameen_media) July 12, 2020
Several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries.
