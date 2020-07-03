Afghan forces destroy LeT camp at Pak border, top commander killed









The Afghan Security Forces on Monday night destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) camp at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The operation lasted for 2 hours from 11 pm to 1 am and saw two Lashkar cadres being killed. This includes LeT commander Abu Bakar from Khyber Agency in Pakistan, whose body was left on the Afghan side after the clash.During the action, two members of Afghan Security Forces also died and five were injured. The incident took place close to Durand Line at Spinzara near the Durbaba area of Naizan district of Nangarhar. Durand Line is the name of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and the area of operation is in the eastern province of Nangarhar that borders Pakistan.The action came after Lashkar-e-Taiba reportedly established camps in Wargah and Tordarah on the border and were launching attacks on Afghan forces from there. Members of the Taliban were also present during the operation and it is believed by sources, the causalities on LeT and Taliban side is much higher as the dead and injured were taken by those who were fleeing back to Pakistan in vehicles.The development comes even as Pentagon in its latest report said that the "Afghanistan-Pakistan border region remains a sanctuary for various groups" and this includes Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Last month, a United Nations report said that about 6,500 Pakistanis foreign terrorist fighters are present in Afghanistan including 1,000 belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The report said most of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters are co-located with Taliban fighters and are hand in glove with them.Meanwhile, concerns have been expressed in European Union heads of mission on the escalation of violence. A statement by THE EU mission in Afghanistan said, "The attacks by the Taliban against Afghan National Defence and security forces are undermining the prospect for Intra Afghan negotiation, this must end and a full-fledged ceasefire enters into force."Strongly condemning the "targeted killings" which have "risen sharply in recent weeks" directed against the clergy, journalist, media workers and human rights defenders, the EU mission said, "The violence must stop now and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire put in place" and "a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is a subsequent step that needs to accompany the infra afghan negotiations."(Source: dnaindia.com)