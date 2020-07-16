Almost Rejected By India, Washington Approves F-15EX Fighter Jet For US Air Force
The US Air Force (USAF) has given Boeing a go-ahead worth nearly $1.2bn for eight F15EX combat aircraft. The F-15EX jets are also contenders for the Indian MMRCA contract and competing against French Rafales, Russian SU-35s, American F/A 18 Super Hornets & F-21s besides the Swedish Gripen.
The most-advanced F15 ever built is expected to assist the USAF to meet its capacity requirements and add the combat capability to its aircraft fleet. The F15EX will be able to carry more munitions than the earlier versions and be able to launch hypersonic weapons, up to 22ft in length.
“F-15EX brings together benefits of digital engineering, open mission systems and agile software development to keep it affordable and upgradable for decades to come,” said Prat Kumar, Boeing vice president and F-15 program manager. “This means we can rapidly test and field new capabilities on F-15EX keeping our warfighters ahead of threats.”
Iranian Air Force to 'Soon' Be Equipped With 100-Kilometre Range Missiles
Iranian Air Force to 'Soon' Be Equipped With 100-Kilometre Range Missiles #IranianAirForce #AirForce #DefenceNews #news #USA #US Missile #MissileTest #Defence
Posted by World of weapon on Sunday, 12 July 2020
The US Air Force says that as many as 144 of the type could be ordered to replace older F15 models. Kumar added “We listened to our customer every step of the way when developing this exciting jet. “What we will soon deliver is a modern and robust aircraft that supports our nation’s defence by incorporating the latest systems, sensors and weapons.”
Besides the French jets, American and Russian jets are head to head once again for the lucrative Indian defence tender. The high-end heavyweight aircraft F-15EX represents the modernization of the cold war era jet offered to India under the MMRCA contract under which India plans to jointly manufacture 114 high-end jets that can meet the dual challenge of Pakistan and China.
(Source: eurasiantimes.com)
Labels Air Force, Asia, BreakingNews, F-15EX, India, S-400 Triumph, Stealth Fighter jet, USA
Post A Comment
No comments :