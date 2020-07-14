France maintains military ties with Russia while being NATO partner, says General Staff
PARIS : France supports military dialogue with Russia, while remaining a member and a partner of NATO, French General Staff head Francois Lecointre said in an interview for Le Monde.
"We support important direct exchanges of information on fighting terrorism and the situation in Levant [Syria, Palestine and Lebanon]," he said. "France has established communication channels with Russia in a bid to prevent conflict situations, in naval sphere in particular. […] But at the same time we remain a reliable partner of NATO countries and play no double game."
"Army’s participation in the fight against the coronavirus is very important," the general underscored. "But continuation of our military missions remain our primary concern."
"In a moment, when other nations and international organizations suspended its operations over the sanitary crisis, President of France Emmanuel Macron made a decision to continue our missions to demonstrate our reliability as a partner," Lecointre said. According to the official, "France augmented its obligations in the areas of France’s direct interests in Africa, near Syrian and Libyan shores, as well as in the Levant."
(Source: tass.com)
