Russia to install missile attack warning system for Kazakhstan in 2020





China Reportedly Ramps Up Production of JF-17 Fighter Jets For Pakistan

China Reportedly Ramps Up Production of JF-17 Fighter Jets For Pakistan

Posted by World of weapon on Wednesday, 22 July 2020





MOSCOW : Russia will install the Krokus warning system in Kazakhstan in 2020 to fulfil its commitments of providing the republic with information on a missile attack, Russian Space Force Commander Colonel-General Alexander Golovko said on Wednesday."Our commitments stipulate providing them [Kazakhstan] with information on a missile attack. We will carry it through this year… There is the Krokus warning system and precisely this system for Kazakhstan will be installed this year," the general said during a session of the International Affairs Committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.Before the summer of 2020, the Balkhash radar center in Kazakhstan functioned in the Russian missile attack warning system. It provided the radar field for missile attack warning in the southern strategic aerospace direction. The radar in Kazakhstan was withdrawn from its combat alert on June 1 this year. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said on July 21 that the need for this radar had completely disappeared after four advanced radars were deployed on Russian territory.The State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) adopted a bill on Tuesday on terminating an agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of the transfer and the procedure for the further use of the Balkhash station on the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian missile attack warning system.(Source: tass.com)