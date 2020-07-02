Russia’s Northern Fleet monitors NATO drills in Atlantic Ocean, Norwegian Sea





MOSCOW : Russia’s Northern Fleet is monitoring NATO’s drills in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Norwegian Sea, the National Defense Management Center said in a statement on Wednesday."The Northern Fleet is carrying out a series of activities to track the movement of ships and aircraft from NATO naval forces involved in the exercise, in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Norwegian Sea," the statement reads.According to the National Defense Management Center, the drills involve seven NATO countries: Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.The active phase of the exercise is taking place on July 1-9.(Source: rt.com)