Top IAF brass to meet to discuss China border situation, rapid Rafale deployment this week

Amid the ongoing tensions with China, top Air Force commanders will meet this week to discuss the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China in Eastern Ladakh and rapid operational station of the Rafale combat aircraft arriving later this month.
The top commanders will meet this week for the two-days commanders' conference starting from July 22 where they will deliberate on a range of security issues, Indian Air Force officials told ANI.
The Air Force has deployed its entire fleet of modern fighters like Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30, and the MiG-29 fighters all along with the advanced and forward bases from where they have been carrying out both day and night operations.
The advanced Apache attack helicopter has also been deployed in forward bases along the China border and are carrying out frequent sorties over the Eastern Ladakh region even during night time.
The IAF brass will also discuss the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale fighter jets arriving in the country by end of this month from France.
The India Specific Enhancements in the fighter jets along with the long-range weapons like the Meteor air to air missiles are going to give India an edge over China and Pakistan, they said.
The Air Force is also working on the integration of the French fighters with the Russian-origin fleet and make them compatible in operations.
The IAF chief played a significant role in concluding India's biggest ever defence deal as head of the Indian Negotiation Team for the project under which 36 Rafale jets worth around Rs 60,000 crore will be coming to India under emergency purchase route.
