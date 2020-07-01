Turkey cannot re-export Russian S-400 systems without Russia’s consent, official says
MOSCOW : Turkey cannot transfer or re-export Russian S-400 missile defense systems to third countries without Russia’s consent, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation told TASS on Tuesday.
"To export military products, a buyer of our weapons must present an end-user declaration to the Russian side. That is why transfer or re-export of such products to third countries is impossible without an official permit from the Russian side," it stressed.
Russia said in September 2017 that it had signed a $2.5 bln contract for supplies of its S-400 missile systems with Turkey. The first batch under the contract was delivered to Ankara by air transport in July 2019.
The United States and NATO have been seeking to break down the deal. The White House said in mid-July that "Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible."
(Source : tass.com)
