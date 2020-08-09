Indian Navy extends technical support to Sri Lankan Air Force
In an unique good gesture the Indian navy extended required assistance to rectify tech snag in one of the three Sri Lankan Air Force An-32 aircraft which had made a scheduled though urgent stop in Goa.
Assistance was made possible due to similar inventory and experience, ET has learnt. "This is a nice example of cordial and fraternal Services level cooperation between India and SL and also of inherent interoperability of similar equipment and platforms," a source said
Read More: Pakistan threatens to hold own meet if OIC does not discuss the Kashmir issue
Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated United States drones: Sources
Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated #UnitedStates drones: Sources #Taiwan #US #Drone #MilitaryDrone #DefenceNews #news #News #MilitaryNews #Military #USA #China #MilitaryAircraft
Posted by World of weapon on Saturday, 8 August 2020
These aircraft of SL Air Force are on journey to Ukraine for servicing.
Read More: Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk
Labels Air Force, Asia, BreakingNews, Indian Navy, Sir Lanka
Post A Comment
No comments :