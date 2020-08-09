India

Indian Navy extends technical support to Sri Lankan Air Force

In an unique good gesture the Indian navy extended required assistance to rectify tech snag in one of the three Sri Lankan Air Force An-32 aircraft which had made a scheduled though urgent stop in Goa.

Assistance was made possible due to similar inventory and experience, ET has learnt. "This is a nice example of cordial and fraternal Services level cooperation between India and SL and also of inherent interoperability of similar equipment and platforms," a source said

This happened at INS Hansa naval base in Goa. Ground run and full power run up of the engine was carried out to assess the aircraft serviceable, post-repair. On the request of the Detachment Commander accommodation for 15 officers and 11 Airmen were also provided at INS Hansa for the night.

These aircraft of SL Air Force are on journey to Ukraine for servicing.

