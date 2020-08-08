Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk
MOSCOW : Three Russian Su-35 fighters were scrambled to intercept a US strategic bomber and shadow it over the Sea of Okhotsk, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.
The Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean approaching Russia’s state border at about 7 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Moscow time) on August 7, the Center said.
No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed, the Center stressed.
"After the US plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home airfield," the National Defense Control Center said.
(Source: tass.com)
