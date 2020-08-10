To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow





Defence minister Rajnath Singh will launch the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ (self-reliant India week) at 3.30 pm on Monday, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-dependent India with increased local manufacturing.





Earlier on Sunday, Singh announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles among others on a staggered basis till 2024.









The move is meant to give an impetus to domestic defence production. Singh said the defence ministry is now ready for a “big push” to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).





“Big and tough” decisions are being taken to promote self-reliance in domestic defence production, the minister said while speaking at an online event.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Independence Day.









PM Modi first mentioned about his vision for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in his address to the nation on May 12 while announcing a Rs 20 lakh-crore economic stimulus package to boost the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, various ministries and departments have announced a slew of measures to encourage domestic manufacturing in key sectors.





“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present before the nation some new outlines for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day,” the defence minister said on Sunday. He explained that the country may not be able to protect its sovereignty if it was not adequately self-reliant.





“Our government will not allow any harm to India’s self respect and sovereignty at any cost,” Singh said.









The defence minister said big weapons systems will now be produced in India and the country will look for their export to make it a hub of defence manufacturing.





