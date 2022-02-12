Russian defense chief discusses security issues with US counterpart
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has spoken with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the phone to discuss security issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"On February 12, 2022, Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Army General S. Shoigu and Secretary of Defense of the United States L. Austin held talks by phone," the statement said.
According to the ministry, "the security issues of mutual interest were touched upon."
(Source: Tass)
