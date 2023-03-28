Russian security chief to visit India to meet with SCO counterparts

MOSCOW: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev is expected to travel to India, where he will meet with colleagues from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).





"On March 29 in New Delhi, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will take part in the annual meeting of security council secretaries of the SCO member states," the press service of the Russian Security Council reported on Tuesday.





The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It currently brings together Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Four other countries - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia - have observer status. In addition, several countries are dialogue partners, namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Egypt, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.





(Source: Tass.com)