Russian Su-30 fighter jets pound enemy forces in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD: Over 10 crews of advanced Su-30SM and Su-30SM2 fighter jets from a naval aviation regiment of the Baltic Fleet kicked off tactical flight drills with bombing and missile strikes in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the drills, the pilots are exercising to destroy enemy military hardware columns, command posts and amassed manpower, military-industrial facilities, adversary aircraft, airborne and amphibious assault forces, and also to provide fire support to units of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps," the press office said in a statement.

In the course of fulfilling their training objectives, the pilots are also sharpening the skills of conducting maneuvers in an aerial battle, carrying out reconnaissance and striking targets by bombs and airborne guns, it said.

"In all, the crews of the fighter aircraft will need to strike over 20 various targets, launch airborne rockets and drop bombs," the press office specified.

About 10 aircraft and over 50 flight and ground personnel from a composite aviation regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation are participating in the drills, it said.

As its major advantage compared to the Su-30SM, the upgraded Su-30SM2 is outfitted with completely domestic equipment. The fighter features improved performance characteristics of its optoelectronic target acquisition navigation system, the electronic warfare system and the radar control system with an extended range of detecting air targets.

In addition, the modernized Su-30SM2 employs a larger arsenal of longer-range air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles to engage air and ground targets, including radar and naval targets.

The first batch of upgraded Su-30SM2 fighter jets arrived for the Baltic Fleet in early 2022. Su-30SM fighters are also operational in the Baltic Fleet’s composite aviation regiment.

(Source : Tass.com)



