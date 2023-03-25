Ukrainians lose more than 155 personnel in Donetsk direction, Russian top brass reports

Russian forces also destroy over 85 Ukrainian servicemen near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW: The Russian armed forces eliminated more than 155 Ukrainian servicemen and a D-30 howitzer in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Saturday.





"In the Donetsk direction, over 155 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five cars and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed as a result of active operations by units and artillery of the southern battlegroup," he said.





Situation in the Kharkov Region

"Army aviation and artillery of the western group of forces struck Ukrainian units near Dvurechnaya and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to roughly 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armored vehicles and two cars," the general added.





In the Kherson area

"In the Kherson area, up to 35 Ukrainian soldiers, 10 cars and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were eliminated as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," Konashenkov reported.





In the Krasny Liman direction

"In the Krasny Liman direction, assault and army aviation aircraft, artillery and units of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, and Yampolovka and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their active operations," the spokesman said.





According to Konashenkov, over 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored vehicles, three pickups and a D-30 howitzer were wiped out in this direction in the past day.





Southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units near the communities of Ugledar and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.





"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, and a D-20 howitzers in those directions," the general specified.





(Source: Tass.com)