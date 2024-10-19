Cochin Shipyard to Equip Indian Navy's Next-Generation Missile Vessels with US-Origin Marine Engines





Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is constructing six Next-Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) for the Indian Navy, each of which



will be powered by US-origin General Electric LM2500 marine engines. These vessels are designed to enhance India's maritime capabilities, enabling maritime strike operations, anti-surface warfare, and sea denial at strategic choke points.

The project, valued at USD 1.16 billion (INR 9,805 crore), aims to strengthen India's naval defense by equipping the fleet with cutting-edge technology. Cochin Shipyard, located in Kochi, Kerala, is a government-run facility that previously delivered India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The first of these six advanced warships is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2027, with each vessel contributing to the nation's strategic maritime presence. This initiative is a significant step in modernizing India's naval capabilities, reaffirming the country's commitment to defense innovation and self-reliance.















