India's Big Leap in Unmanned Warfare: Precision Drones Set to Transform Military by 2029

EW DELHI: By 2029, India is set to significantly bolster its unmanned warfare capabilities with the induction of satellite-controlled MQ-9B `Predator’ drones. These versatile "birds" will play a critical role in long-range reconnaissance missions over land and sea, and will be equipped to destroy selected targets with precision. The move marks a major leap forward for India's defense strategy and enhances its ability to tackle evolving threats in the region.

India has secured a substantial Rs 28,000 crore ($3.3 billion) contract with the U.S. government for the acquisition of 31 weaponized MQ-9B `Predator’ drones. In tandem with this, a Rs 4,350 crore ($520 million) deal has been signed with General Atomics, the drone manufacturer, to establish a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India. These agreements, finalized on Tuesday in South Block, signify a long-term investment in enhancing India’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

A Game-Changer for Indian Defense

The first of these MQ-9B high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) drones is expected to be inducted by January 2029, with the entire fleet of 31 to be delivered in batches by October 2030. "These `birds’ will provide a quantum jump in the ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities of our armed forces," an official explained. The strategic importance of these drones cannot be overstated, especially as India faces increasing geopolitical challenges in the region.

The MQ-9B drones, also referred to as "hunter-killers," are renowned for their ability to carry out precision strikes. They are designed for long-range missions and can engage targets on land or at sea with unparalleled accuracy. This makes them ideal for addressing both conventional military threats and counter-insurgency operations. Additionally, these drones are capable of anti-submarine warfare, a capability that India has been seeking to bolster in light of rising tensions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Responding to Regional Threats

India has faced growing concerns about the presence of Chinese warships and spy vessels in the IOR, as well as increasing Chinese military activity along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). The MQ-9B drones are seen as a key asset in helping India maintain a strategic advantage by closely monitoring these developments. Since September 2020, India has leased two unarmed drones from General Atomics to keep an eye on the situation, though one of the drones crashed in September.

The new weaponized drones will enhance India's ability to respond to threats in real-time, providing an unparalleled boost to the country's surveillance and strike capabilities. Their ability to operate at high altitudes for extended durations will allow India to monitor vast swathes of the IOR and along its borders without risking personnel.

Bridging a Critical Capability Gap

India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has long been working on indigenous drone technology, but progress in developing long-range, "hunter-killer" drones has been slow. This has led to a critical gap in India’s defense capabilities, particularly in areas like anti-submarine warfare and long-range precision strikes. "Unfortunately, DRDO has not been able to develop such long-range `hunter-killer’ drones till now. We especially need them for the IOR," the official added.

By acquiring the MQ-9B drones and setting up a local MRO facility, India not only addresses this capability gap but also positions itself to develop greater self-reliance in drone technology over time. The partnership with General Atomics could facilitate knowledge transfer and lay the groundwork for future advancements in India’s domestic UAV industry.

A Vision for 2029 and Beyond

As India prepares to induct these state-of-the-art drones, the nation’s defense posture is set to undergo a major transformation. The MQ-9B `Predators’ will empower the Indian Armed Forces with enhanced ISR capabilities and precision strike potential, enabling them to respond swiftly and decisively to threats. This development also reinforces India’s position as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, where strategic competition is intensifying.

Looking ahead, India’s investments in cutting-edge defense technologies like the MQ-9B drones reflect the country’s commitment to modernizing its military and safeguarding its national interests. As the first of these drones takes flight in 2029, India will be better equipped to protect its borders, secure its maritime domain, and respond to the ever-evolving security challenges in its neighborhood.