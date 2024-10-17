Strengthening Defence Ties: The Significance of India's Pralay Missile Export to Armenia

In an evolving geopolitical landscape marked by heightened regional tensions and shifting alliances, India has authorized the export of its Pralay quasi-ballistic missile to Armenia. This significant development, reported by Azerbaijani news agency News.Az, underscores the deepening defence cooperation between India and Armenia. Although this decision is pending official confirmation from the Armenian Ministry of Defence, the move signals India’s broader strategic intent to enhance Armenia’s defensive capabilities.

The deal, reportedly at an advanced stage according to Alpha Defence, is expected to be finalized soon. This partnership aligns with Armenia’s growing security concerns, especially in light of Azerbaijan’s bolstered missile capabilities, and reflects India’s broader ambitions to become a leading global arms exporter. The Pralay missile, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a key component of this initiative, promising to significantly enhance Armenia's military posture.





The Pralay Missile: A Game-Changer for Tactical Defense

The Pralay missile stands out as a critical component of India's growing missile arsenal. Officially launched in 2015, it is designed as a short-range surface-to-surface missile with advanced tactical capabilities. What makes Pralay particularly effective is its quasi-ballistic trajectory, which allows the missile to adjust its flight path mid-air, making interception by enemy air defences more difficult.

Equipped with advanced guidance systems, including inertial navigation and Digital Scene-Matching Area Correlation (DSMAC) seekers, the Pralay missile boasts high accuracy and terminal maneuverability. Its ability to evade anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defence systems gives it a strategic advantage, especially in high-stakes combat situations. Its technical specifications, such as a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of just 10 meters, highlight its precision, making it capable of targeting key military installations like radars, command centers, and airstrips.

Moreover, Pralay’s solid-fuel motor and Maneuverable Re-entry Vehicle (MaRV) technology allow it to carry various warheads, including high-explosive fragmentation warheads and runway denial submunitions. These capabilities make it an ideal choice for Armenia as it seeks to strengthen its defences against Azerbaijani forces equipped with Israel's LORA missiles.





India's Strategic Defence Partnership with Armenia

India and Armenia’s defence partnership has grown steadily over the past few years, driven by mutual security concerns and regional dynamics. Armenia, located in a complex geopolitical region, faces ongoing security threats from Azerbaijan, particularly after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. During this conflict, Azerbaijan employed the Israeli-made LORA missile system, which demonstrated high precision and lethality.

Armenia’s interest in the Pralay missile can be viewed as a direct response to Azerbaijan's acquisition of LORA missiles, which have a range of 400 kilometers and are known for their exceptional accuracy. The Pralay missile, with its high payload capacity and quasi-ballistic trajectory, offers Armenia a comparable and potent deterrent. Moreover, the missile’s ability to carry a variety of warheads ensures that it can be used effectively in a range of tactical scenarios, further enhancing Armenia’s military readiness.





Adherence to International Arms Regulations

India’s authorization of the Pralay missile for export also reflects the country’s commitment to adhering to international arms control standards. To comply with the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), India has made technical modifications to the export version of Pralay, limiting its range to 300 kilometers and its payload capacity to 500 kilograms. These adjustments ensure that the missile adheres to international guidelines while still providing robust defensive capabilities.

This decision to export a modified version of Pralay signals India's growing confidence in its defence export industry. Should Armenia become the first international buyer of the Pralay missile, it would mark a significant milestone in India’s emerging role as a global arms supplier.





Enhancing Armenia's Defence Capabilities

In addition to the Pralay missile, Armenia has been actively seeking other advanced weaponry from India to bolster its military capabilities. In 2020, India sold four Swathi radars to Armenia, systems that can detect and locate enemy artillery fire with high precision. Armenia also acquired M982 Excalibur precision artillery shells from India, further enhancing its ability to conduct counter-battery fire and precision strikes.

Beyond these purchases, Armenia has expressed interest in India’s Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Both systems are designed for extended-range artillery engagements and provide Armenia with increased firepower. The ATAGS can fire projectiles up to 48 kilometers, while the Pinaka MLRS can launch a salvo of rockets to ranges of up to 75 kilometers, depending on the variant. Integrating these systems into Armenia’s defence arsenal would further strengthen its tactical options in the event of conflict.





Comparison: Pralay vs. LORA

A key comparison in the context of Armenia's defence needs is between India’s Pralay missile and Azerbaijan’s LORA missile, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. Both are quasi-ballistic missiles with similar operational purposes, but they differ in range, payload capacity, and maneuverability.

The LORA missile has a maximum range of 400 kilometers and a payload capacity of 570 kilograms. It utilizes GPS and TV imaging in the terminal phase to ensure high precision, achieving a CEP of 10 meters. The missile proved highly effective during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, targeting critical infrastructure such as bridges and command centers.

In contrast, the Pralay missile’s range is limited to 300 kilometers for export versions, in compliance with international regulations. However, it compensates with superior terminal maneuverability and advanced radar evasion techniques. The Pralay’s fused silica radar dome (RADOME) reduces its radar signature, and its jet vane thrust vector control system allows for evasive maneuvers during the terminal phase. These features make it harder for enemy air defence systems to intercept, providing a key advantage over the LORA missile in certain combat situations.





Regional Implications of the Pralay-Armenia Deal

The potential sale of the Pralay missile to Armenia carries significant geopolitical implications, particularly for the South Caucasus region. Armenia’s acquisition of this advanced missile system would shift the balance of power in the ongoing arms race with Azerbaijan, which has benefited from strong defence ties with Israel and Turkey. With Azerbaijan having used LORA missiles during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s purchase of Pralay represents a critical step in countering Azerbaijan’s missile superiority.

For India, this deal would also mark a major step in its ambitions to expand its footprint in the global arms market. India’s defence industry, particularly DRDO, has made significant advancements in recent years, and the export of the Pralay missile would highlight India’s growing capacity to provide cutting-edge technology to international partners. This sale would not only bolster Armenia’s defences but also enhance India’s standing as a reliable arms supplier on the world stage.





Conclusion

India’s decision to export the Pralay missile to Armenia represents a pivotal moment in the defence partnership between the two nations. The Pralay missile, with its advanced quasi-ballistic trajectory and sophisticated guidance systems, provides Armenia with a powerful deterrent against potential threats from Azerbaijan. At the same time, this deal reinforces India’s emergence as a global player in the defence export market, signaling its ability to offer high-quality military technology to international buyers while adhering to global arms control standards.

As regional tensions continue to evolve, the Pralay missile deal serves as a strategic move for both India and Armenia. For Armenia, it strengthens its military capabilities, while for India, it opens new avenues in the global arms market. This deepening defence partnership between the two countries marks an important development in the broader context of international security and defence diplomacy.



