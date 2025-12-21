Israel Turns to India as Western Arms Embargoes Bite Over Gaza War

Israel Turns to India as Western Arms Embargoes Bite Over Gaza War

As Western nations tighten restrictions on arms exports over the Gaza conflict, Israel is recalibrating its defence partnerships—placing India at the centre of its long-term strategic and manufacturing plans.

Officials in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem acknowledge that embargoes and informal curbs imposed by several European and allied countries have forced Israel to reassess who its dependable partners truly are. India, they say, has emerged as a trusted ally not only for defence procurement but also for large-scale production and technology collaboration.

“We have realised who our real friends are. India is indeed a friend, and we are looking at expanding our bilateral defence cooperation,” an Israeli official said during a recent interaction with ThePrint. 👉 Buy on Amazon *As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.*

Western Embargoes Reshape Israeli Strategy

Since the Gaza war escalated in 2023, pressure on Israel’s defence sector has intensified. Spain imposed a full arms embargo in October 2025, cancelling existing contracts and blocking dual-use technologies. Earlier, Madrid denied port access to a Danish ship carrying 27 tonnes of explosives from India to Israel.

Other countries—including the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Canada, and Japan—have introduced outright bans or near-total restrictions on military trade. While Italy has not announced a formal embargo, labour unions blocked suspected arms shipments in September. Germany’s Lufthansa has halted military cargo flights to Tel Aviv due to British export controls, and France and the UK are considering limits on sub-system exports.

A joint statement by multiple Western governments and the EU’s foreign policy chief warning against Israel’s planned Gaza City takeover underscored growing international unease over civilian casualties and humanitarian law concerns.

India as a Defence Manufacturing Hub

Against this backdrop, Israel is seeking to diversify its defence production beyond its borders. Geographic limitations, security risks, and supply-chain vulnerabilities have strengthened the case for overseas manufacturing—preferably in politically reliable countries.

India fits that requirement.

Israeli officials see India not just as a buyer but as a global manufacturing base capable of producing systems for Israel’s own needs as well as for export markets.

“Israel needs defence production facilities beyond its borders, preferably in friendly countries. India is one such location,” a source noted.

Momentum in Bilateral Talks

The push gained momentum during Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s visit to Israel in early November, where he co-chaired the India-Israel Joint Working Group on defence cooperation.

The discussions resulted in a memorandum of understanding covering joint development, co-production, technology transfer, and collaboration in artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, training, and R&D.

Indian officials describe the partnership as mutually beneficial.

“Israel has cutting-edge technology, and India has the ability to scale up manufacturing. It is a win-win,” an Indian official said.

Israeli companies are now awaiting adjustments to India’s joint-venture rules, FDI norms, and Defence Acquisition Procedure to move ahead with large projects.

From Buyer–Seller to Strategic Partners

India’s drive for indigenisation has reduced Israel’s share in Indian arms imports—from 34 percent between 2015 and 2019 to single digits by 2025. France and Russia now rank ahead. Yet Israel remains among India’s key defence suppliers, with the relationship evolving toward long-term co-development rather than simple sales.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit to India—dates yet to be finalised—is likely to accelerate this transition, potentially locking in commitments aligned with India’s Make in India initiative.

As Western arms restrictions persist, Israel appears increasingly anchored to India as its most dependable defence partner in Asia—one capable of sustaining innovation, production, and strategic depth in an uncertain global environment.