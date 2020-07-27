Russia Delivers Second S-400 Systems To China Amid Flaring Tensions With The US





China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight

S-400 contract with China









Russia has reportedly delivered the second S-400 Triumf missile defence system to China amid rising tensions with the US. The S-400s were reportedly delivered via maritime transport, the handover certificate was signed in December in China, a military-diplomatic source told Russian news agency – TASS.“Delivery of a second S-400 regimental set consisting of two divisions of launch devices, radiolocation stations, energy and service equipment, spare parts and instruments to China has been completed. The client also received more than 120 advanced anti-aircraft guided missiles of two types,” the source said.Tass quoting its source stated that the S-400 handover certificate was signed in China in December 2019. “After the moment of signing, the contract provision on 18-month guarantee service of the equipment by the Russian side came into force.”The source also added that all the shipments were delivered to China by a few vessels. The first maritime transport ship headed to China in July 2019.China became the first international buyer of Russia’s most advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Russia signed a contract with China on the delivery of two regimental sets of S-400 in 2014.The first regimental set of S-400 was delivered to China in 2018. The Chinese military successfully test-fired the missile launchers and hit an aerodynamic and a ballistic target.S-400 Triumph is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.Russia has signed delivery contracts for S-400 systems with China, Turkey and India (the deliveries are expected in late 2020).(Source: eurasiantimes.com)