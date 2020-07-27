Russia Delivers Second S-400 Systems To China Amid Flaring Tensions With The US
Russia has reportedly delivered the second S-400 Triumf missile defence system to China amid rising tensions with the US. The S-400s were reportedly delivered via maritime transport, the handover certificate was signed in December in China, a military-diplomatic source told Russian news agency – TASS.
“Delivery of a second S-400 regimental set consisting of two divisions of launch devices, radiolocation stations, energy and service equipment, spare parts and instruments to China has been completed. The client also received more than 120 advanced anti-aircraft guided missiles of two types,” the source said.
Read More: "US diplomat rejects Russian, Chinese space arms control initiative
The source also added that all the shipments were delivered to China by a few vessels. The first maritime transport ship headed to China in July 2019.
China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight
China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight #ChineseNavy #AphibiousAircraft #AG600
Posted by World of weapon on Sunday, 26 July 2020
S-400 contract with China
Read More: "China & Pakistan enter 'secret deal' to expand bio-warfare tools," says an Australian investigative journalist
The first regimental set of S-400 was delivered to China in 2018. The Chinese military successfully test-fired the missile launchers and hit an aerodynamic and a ballistic target.
S-400 Triumph is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.
Read More: India said that their first 5th generation AMCA fighter will fly by 2024
(Source: eurasiantimes.com)
Labels Asia, BreakingNews, China, India, S-400 Triumph, USA
Post A Comment
No comments :