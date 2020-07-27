US puts record number of eyes in the skies off China coast in July
Chinese Media
The United States has ramped up its aerial reconnaissance of the Chinese coast and the South China Sea to record levels, according to a Beijing-based think tank.
In the past week alone, US air force E-8C surveillance planes were spotted closer than 100 nautical miles to the southeast coast of Guangdong province on four separate occasions, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI) said.
Read More: Russia Delivers Second S-400 Systems To China Amid Flaring Tensions With The US
It remains unclear which aircraft was involved but it was said to be flying close to the southern Chinese coast, north of the Taiwan Strait. It is unknown whether any subsequent aerial encounter took place.
China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight
China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight #ChineseNavy #AphibiousAircraft #AG600
Posted by World of weapon on Sunday, 26 July 2020
“At the moment the US military is sending three to five reconnaissance aircraft each day to the South China Sea,” SCSPI said. “In the first half of 2020 – with much higher frequency, closer distance and more variety of missions – the US aerial reconnaissance in the South China Sea has entered a new phase.”
Read More: "US diplomat rejects Russian, Chinese space arms control initiative
SCSPI said its statistics showed flights by US planes to about 50 to 60 nautical miles off the mainland were “frequent”. A record of 50 sorties – flying from nearby US land bases to the South China Sea – was set in the first three weeks of July, coinciding with separate Chinese and US military exercises in the area.
On peak days, SCSPI said it had counted as many as eight US aircraft, including types P-8A EP-3E, RC-135W and KC-135. One such peak occurred on July 3, as aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz, along with their respective strike groups, entered the region.
Read More: "China & Pakistan enter 'secret deal' to expand bio-warfare tools," says an Australian investigative journalist
The resource-rich South China Sea is one of the world’s busiest waterways, with around a third of international shipping passing through it. China claims most of the area while Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia all have overlapping claims.
The range of US military planes involved in the South China Sea missions was an indication of their purpose, according to SCSPI director Hu Bo. These included anti-submarine patrol, communication signal collection, and radar frequency detection, among others.
Read More: India said that their first 5th generation AMCA fighter will fly by 2024
These operations have led to a number of incidents, and occasionally crises, in the past. The most serious occurred in April 2001 when a US navy EP-3E Aries II flew to within 59 nautical miles of Hainan Island and collided with an intercepting PLA navy J-8II fighter.
The Chinese pilot died and the US plane was forced to land on Hainan, giving then-president George W. Bush the first diplomatic crisis of his tenure.
In 2014, 2015 and 2017, the Pentagon repeatedly accused Chinese fighters of nearly causing accidents by making “unsafe” interception manoeuvres with US spy planes near the Chinese coast in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Yellow Sea.
Read More: Space Power: US Seeks to Build Nuclear Reactors for Moon & Mars
“The PLA has developed a standard operating protocol on these US planes approaching Chinese airspace. With more frequent US provocations, the PLA will have more frequent interceptions too,” he said.
Read More: Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls on PLA Air Force to Strengthen Drone Warfare Capacity
(Source: scmp.com)
Labels Asia, BreakingNews, China, South China Sea, USA
Post A Comment
No comments :