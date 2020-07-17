US quits Open Skies Treaty in bid to fully control space - Russian defense official
MOSCOW : The reasons for the United States to withdraw from the multilateral Open Skies Treaty include Washington’s desire to gain full control of the outer space, chief of the Russian National Centre for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergei Ryzhkov said in an interview published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.
"The first [reason] is the Americans’ desire to gain full control of space (systems of communication, navigation, space junk control, remote sensing of the earth and so on) and to make good profit in the future by selling relevant products," he said.
According to Ryzhkov, Russia’s current technologies used during the Open Skies Treaty implementation are seven years ahead of those of its rivals.
"It has become evident that in the area of introducing advanced technologies into the Open Skies Treaty, we are approximately 6-7 years ahead of our rivals," Ryzhkov said.
He said that the issue was first raised back in 2010s, when a group of congressmen from both the Democrats and the Republicans requested then US President Barack Obama to prevent Russia from using its new equipment for ‘spying’ on the US territory.
In practical terms, the treaty allows signatory states to perform observation flights over any part of the observed state party’s territory to monitor military activities in conformity with the agreed quotas of such missions. The treaty regulates observation flights procedures, establishes a mechanism of control over its observance, and sets requirements to the aircraft and observation equipment.
(Source: tass.com)
