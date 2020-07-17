US Reportedly Tested 'Super Duper' Hypersonic Missile That Flew 17X Faster Than Speed of Sound
WASHINGTON - The US military recently tested a hypersonic missile that flew 17 times faster than the speed of sound, CNN reported citing a senior defense official.
The defence official, according to Thursday's report, said they tested a hypersonic glide body that was a success. The report added that the missile test was conducted in March over the Pacific Ocean.
"Trying to defend against a hypersonic vehicle, that uncertainty in trajectory, becomes very difficult to deal with and defenses become very difficult because you've coupled very high speed with uncertainty in flight trajectory," a senior US defense official told CNN.
Moreover, the defence official said the US military will test a hypersonic cruise missile later this year.
The report said, citing US officials, that the hypersonic missiles being developed by the United States will not be nuclear capable.
"What he [Donald Trump] was referring to, really, was the recent flight test that we've performed in March where we flew 17 times the speed of sound...[] There's presidential level support and interest in what we're doing", the senior defence official said in the report.
On 30 June, Department of Defence Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis said the United States is looking to conduct its first test flights of completed hypersonic prototype weapons by 2025 with deployable weapons by the second half of the decade.
