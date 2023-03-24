Lavrov says no nation safe from hostile US attacks

According to Russia’s foreign minister, "the situation in and around Ukraine is but a manifestation of a large-scale collision involving attempts by a small group of Western countries seeking world domination and a reversal of the intrinsic emergence of a multipolar architecture"

MOSCOW: No country is currently protected from "hostile raids" by the United States and its allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine on Friday.





"In general, nobody today is safe from hostile `raids’ by the Americans and their NATO allies," he opined, saying that "apart from Russia, numerous countries are currently being threatened and blackmailed."





According to Russia’s top diplomat, "the situation in and around Ukraine is but a manifestation of a large-scale collision involving attempts by a small group of Western countries seeking world domination and a reversal of the intrinsic emergence of a multipolar architecture."





"They have set a strategic task of comprehensively deterring China, as part of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, too," Lavrov said. He slammed what he said was the West’s vicious interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, including fraternal Belarus, and condemned the years-long economic blockade of Cuba.





"While acting in the worst colonial traditions, the Americans and their backers are trying to divide the world into `democracies’ and `authoritarian regimes’," the Russian foreign minister noted. He also castigated the EU’s diplomacy chief Josep Borrell for his "racist" statement about Europe being a garden and the rest of the world a jungle.





