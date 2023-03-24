Upgrade of Tu-160M bomber to allow it to use advanced weapons — Rostec

The program to resume the production of Tu-160 planes, upgraded as Tu-160M, was set in motion by the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: The upgrade of the Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber will enable it to carry new weapons, including advanced armaments, Russia’s state corporation Rostec said on Friday, following a trip by its Director General Sergey Chemezov to the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan.





"The company produces upgraded Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bombers. The decision to resume their production was made by the president of Russia. Upgraded planes have expanded combat capabilities and considerable potential. Further development of the platform will enable it to use new types of weapons, including advanced weapons," the company said in a statement.





Chemezov said, according to the statement, that the plant is ratcheting up the production of these aircraft. "The company is increasing production of the famous white swans, which are the signature piece of our strategic aviation. They are unique machines, beautiful on the outside and formidable in terms of their capabilities," the Rostec chief was quoted as saying in the statement.





He said the company is also ramping production of the civilian Tu-214 airplane to the tune of 10 per year.





The program to resume the production of Tu-160 planes, upgraded as Tu-160M, was set in motion by the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the program and under a contract between the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Tupolev design bureau, the design documentation for the Tu-160M has been digitalized in short order, the technology of vacuum welding for titanium parts has been restored, production of the plane’s airframe has been resumed, and cooperation has been established among advanced companies in the areas of steel production, aviation and machine building, most of which are part of the Rostec corporation.





The Tu-160 is the largest and most powerful supersonic aircraft in the history of military aviation with variable wing geometry. Earlier, TASS reported that a second newly-built strategic bomber had been sent to a flight test station, and a third such plane is now under construction.





(Source: Tass.com)