Modi Stresses Border Peace in Talks with Xi at BRICS Summit





On October 23, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the need for peace and stability along the India-China border during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This significant interaction took place in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, marking their first formal discussion in five years.

Modi emphasized that maintaining tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between India and China, should be a top priority for both nations. The Prime Minister highlighted the broader implications of the India-China relationship, noting that it is critical not only for the two nations but also for global peace and stability.

The meeting also provided a platform for Modi to welcome recent agreements aimed at reducing tensions in eastern Ladakh, an area where military clashes between the two countries had intensified since 2020. The Prime Minister's comments reflected optimism regarding the potential for a peaceful resolution of ongoing border disputes, which have long been a source of friction between the two neighbors.

In conclusion, the meeting between Modi and Xi represents a step towards mending relations and fostering dialogue between the two largest nations in Asia, as they continue to navigate the complexities of their shared border and broader geopolitical dynamics.



