North Korean Soldiers Desert Russian Posts Near Ukrainian Border Amid Training of Special Battalion

North Korean Soldiers Desert Russian Posts Near Ukrainian Border Amid Training of Special Battalion

At least 18 North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk oblasts, located near the Ukrainian border, have reportedly deserted their posts. This information was shared by Suspilne Ukraine, citing intelligence sources. The Russian military is said to be actively searching for the deserters, although the specific reasons behind their sudden departure remain unclear.

This development takes place amid reports suggesting that over 3,000 North Korean combat troops are undergoing training in Russia. Intelligence sources indicate that these soldiers are being prepared to form a "special Buryat battalion." The training is reportedly happening at the base of Russia’s 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade in Sosnovy Bor, a location near Ulan Ude, Buryatia.

The presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, particularly so close to the Ukrainian border, has raised questions regarding their role and purpose in the ongoing conflict. While the reasons for the desertions are yet to be determined, the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea in military matters has drawn global attention.

The formation of the "special Buryat battalion" could indicate further collaboration between the two nations, especially given Russia’s increasing need for manpower in its military operations. The strategic positioning of these troops near areas of tension highlights the evolving dynamics of the conflict in the region, although the full implications remain to be seen.

As the situation develops, the international community will be closely monitoring both the movements of the North Korean troops and Russia's response to these desertions.



